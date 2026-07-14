PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been a long road to recovery for people who live in Shore Acres after Hurricane Helene, and flooding is still a big problem… but the City of St. Pete is working to help.

The City of St. Pete just secured $2 million in state funding to build a pump station and improve the drainage system in Shore Acres.

The street in front of Elena Rogachevsky’s home in Shore Acres is often filled with water.

“We can have beautiful clear skies and still have flooding that happens," said Rogachevsky.

WATCH: St. Pete secures $2 million for Shore Acres drainage improvements

St. Pete secures $2 million for Shore Acres drainage improvements

She said there’s not much drainage, and the flooding keeps her from doing normal activities.

“Sunny day flooding is one of the most awkward things when I have to call my friends, and say not only am I water front, I'm water back, I have water here and water there… I can’t get there, it's going to take three hours," said Rogachevsky.

WFTS

Homeowners said the roads flood so much, it is hard for cars to get through.

Rogachevsky said she also has to deal with water that runs up her driveway when cars speed through.

Matt Thorn, who also lives in Shore Acres, said flooded roads are a difficult reminder.

“It’s been a long road…you see little things that remind you of that time in 2025 with Helene and Milton," said Thorn.

But soon, Shore Acres could be getting some much-needed help.

“Anything that is contributed to that overall over the next number of years is great," said Thorn.

WFTS

The City of St. Pete just secured $2 million in state funding to use for drainage improvement efforts here in Shore Acres. The money will be used to install a pump station near Denver Street… and large drainage pipes to help reduce flooding.

It's all part of a project to install four pump stations throughout Shore Acres…The pump stations are planned to be built near Denver Street, Connecticut Avenue, Arizona Avenue, and one near the Shore Acres Rec Center.

Both Thorn and Rogachevsky said a pump station is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done.

“It's not the end all be all, it's not going to solve everyone’s problem," said Thorn.

“I'm not looking for a band-aid to the problem…we just want a solution that actually works," said Rogachevsky.



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Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.