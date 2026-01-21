19-year-old man in critical condition after shooting: Clearwater police

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Clearwater on Tuesday night, police said.

Clearwater detectives are investigating the shooting that happened at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Carlton Street shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 20.

A 19-year-old man was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to Clearwater police.

Police said another 19-year-old man showed up at Mease Countryside Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound and released. But police said they do not know if both 19-year-olds were shot by the same person.

No arrests have been made as of early morning Wednesday.

Police are seeking information on the case, as they ask anyone with information to contact Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.