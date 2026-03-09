Tarpon Springs water leak raises concerns for residents amid region's worst drought in 50 years

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A water leak in a Tarpon Springs neighborhood left residents frustrated after the city took more than two days to fix the problem. This all happened while residents are being asked to conserve water during the worst drought the area has seen in 50 years.

George Glaros first noticed the leak outside his father's home when he walked out one dry February morning to find water pouring into the street.

"All this wasn't dug out. I saw that there was water pouring out," Glaros said.

He said the water gushed for about 2.5 days before it was repaired.

"So much for a drought," Glaros said.

The leak comes as Tampa Bay Water, the regional water supplier for Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties and the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and New Port Richey, has declared an extreme Stage 3 water supply shortage. Tampa Bay Water announced on Friday that it is due to significantly low rainfall and river flows, and projected low levels in the region's reservoirs.

Warren Hogg, the Chief Science Officer for Tampa Bay Water, said the region is facing one of the worst water supply shortages in the last 50 years. Hogg said the Alafia River, one of Tampa Bay Water's supply sources, is currently unavailable because of low rainfall.

"Rivers flow when it rains, and we all know that it hasn't rained here for quite some time. In fact, we have a deficit of rainfall over the last year of almost 12 inches," Hogg said.

Hogg said the region is now entering its three driest months, when water demand increases rapidly. He said water-saving efforts now will help extend supplies into the spring and early summer and preserve water for the environment.

"We're asking everyone to make water saving a priority. Only use the water that you need. Please don't waste any water," Hogg said.

Back in Tarpon Springs, Glaros said the contrast between the call for conservation and the city's slow response to the leak was hard to ignore.

"I try planting as much plants as I can, too. But I mean, you know, they send us notices in the mail saying not to water our lawn, and then they just leave the pipe leaking all weekend, like it's no problem," Glaros said.

Glaros said he tried turning off the water supply to the house when he first spotted the leak, but the water kept flowing. He then called the city.

"I tried actually turning off the switch to the house, and I noticed that the water was still going, was still leaking. So then I called the city," Glaros said.

He said the first time the city responded, a worker placed a cone near the leak and left. The water continued to flow through the weekend.

"They just left it leaking all weekend, and then they came out on Monday, I believe, to actually fix it," Glaros said.

Glaros said he only knew the city had returned to fix the leak because his home security cameras alerted him to activity outside. He said he never received any communication from the city about what caused the leak or whether the homeowners would see a higher water bill as a result.

A neighbor who contacted me directly said the frustration extended beyond Glaros' household. The email says it took three days and a phone call demanding action before the pipe was finally fixed.

Even after the repair was made, Glaros said the job was left unfinished.

"I mean, they fixed it, and they didn't fill the hole in, or they didn't take the cone out. They're just kind of like, left it there. So who knows — it's been a week since they fixed it, so I don't understand why they haven't, you know, fixed the rest of it," Glaros said.

I have reached out to the city of Tarpon Springs for answers to Glaros' questions and am still waiting to hear back.



