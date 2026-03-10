Embracing our differences offers kindness, respect and inclusion from around the world

ST. PETE, Fla. — More than 14,000 art submissions from 125 countries and 48 states were sent to the non-profit organization Embracing Our Differences, and this month, 100 of them have been turned into giant 12-and-a-half-by-16-foot banners currently on display in Tampa Bay.

Every piece of art centers around three overall themes: Kindness, respect and inclusion.

“So, it’s a great way to be inspired but also think about what’s going on in the world, how we can try to work together to make this world a little bit kinder, a little bit more compassionate, for all of us,” said Sarah Wertheimer, CEO and president of Embracing Our Differences. “Embracing our differences is an arts and education organization that really focuses on promoting the values of kindness, respect and inclusion, and we do that through this international art exhibition as well as year-round educational initiatives.”

Wertheimer and Patrick Arthur Jackson, the vice president of Learning and Engagement, say walking through the exhibit, they couldn’t be more excited to be ushering in the 23rd year of Embracing Our Differences.

It started at Bayfront Park in Sarasota 20 years ago and has now expanded into a second Tampa Bay location at Poynter Park in St. Pete. Both exhibits feature 50 works of art, blown up onto billboards.

The submissions came from children and adults, spanning from amateurs to professionals. Each one also featured inspirational quotes submitted from all over the world. Some of those represented live right here in Tampa Bay.

“Really incredible when the artist first comes to the exhibition and sees their piece, they might have created on a computer or a small piece of paper blown up to this scale, they are amazed, they are honored, we’ve seen many of them become very emotional and come to tears, it’s just a really prideful moment,” said Wertheimer.

Over the next month, Embracing Our Differences will be hosting school field trips and free community tours of the exhibition.

“And really having that conversation about the art, what does it make you feel, think about, consider, art is not a binary experience, it’s not about right or wrong but it’s really about what’s going on in this artwork and how can it make you think more about the themes of kindness, respect and inclusion,” said Jackson.

"We have a lot of different pieces that kind of span the emotional range, so we have pieces that are very uplifting and inspirational as well as pieces that are more intense and thought-provoking,” said Wertheimer.

Sarah and Patrick hope Embracing Our Differences is an inspiration for all those artists and word smiths out there, to share their creativity with others, who knows, maybe one day we’ll be looking up at your name.

“Up on this massive billboard size, artwork is really amazing to have them process this, could be my voice or my art on an exhibition next year,” said Jackson.

Embracing Our Differences will be on display until April 12 in St. Pete and April 19 in Sarasota.



