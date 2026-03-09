Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scam Warning: Pinellas County residents targeted by fake sheriff's deputy calls

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is warning the community about a phone scam in which the caller poses as a Pinellas County deputy.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are calling victims claiming to be Pinellas County Assistant Chief Deputy Paul Carey.

The scammers tell victims they have a warrant for their arrest or a citation that must be paid.

They have also left a voicemail with a return number not associated with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, PCSO said.

PCSO is advising residents the sheriff’s office will never call, text, or email residents requesting money.

If anyone has information on this scam or has become a victim is urged to call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at (727) 582-6200.

