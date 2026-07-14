Southbound lanes of U.S. 19 in Tarpon Springs shut down due to crash: TSPD

TARPON SPRINGS, FLA. — The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 in Tarpons Springs are closed due to a crash early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

At about 2:25 a.m., the Tarpon Springs Police and Fire Departments responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 19 North near East Tarpon Avenue.

It occurred in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19, just north of the intersection, officers said.

The crash involved a red 2022 Hyundai sedan and a silver 2010 Chevrolet SUV.

Three occupants of the Hyundai suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

At this time, investigators have not identified the driver of the Hyundai due to conflicting statements provided during the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The southbound lanes at U.S. Highway 19 North at E. Tarpon Ave. are closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area for next few hours.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to contact Detective Hurley at 727-938-2849.