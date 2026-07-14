Pinellas County Schools getting public input on next round of changes, potential school closures

PINELLAS COUNTY — Earlier this year the Pinellas County Schools decided to close Cross Bayou Elementary and Disston Academy. The board also voted to create a K-8 by combining Bay Point Elementary School and Bay Point Middle School, and expand Oldsmar Elementary into a K-8.

Superintendent Kevin Hendrick has said the need for these changes comes largely from a declining school-aged population and enrollment across the district, as well as legislative changes regarding school building use.

This is all part of a multi-year plan and now the district is looking ahead to the next round of changes, which could include closing and consolidating more schools.

The district is hosting the final three scheduled Planning for Progress community meetings this week to get input on potential school changes moving forward.

The meetings will be at Dunedin High School, Pinellas Park High School, and St. Petersburg High School on Wednesday, July 15, at 6 p.m.

District leaders will talk about things like population trends, future enrollment projections, school building utilization, and facility planning.

The feedback from these meetings will be considered in the recommendations that are brought to the school board this fall.



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. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything related to education and public health for Tampa Bay 28. If you have a story you want to share, send Larissa a message below.