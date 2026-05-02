Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with St. Pete police cruiser: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday night in a collision with a St. Pete police cruiser, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

Police said the crash happened around 8:29 p.m. at the intersection of 54th Avenue North and 16th Street North.

Officer Richard Thomas was driving a Ford Explorer police cruiser westbound on 54th Avenue North when he attempted to turn left onto 16th Street North. He failed to yield to an eastbound Yamaha motorcycle ridden by 29-year-old Parker Lehman of St. Petersburg, according to a news release.

The motorcycle’s front end struck the passenger-side fender and bumper of the police cruiser. Lehman, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with serious injuries, SPPD said.

Officer Thomas sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 students killed A University of South Florida student has launched a petition calling for safety reforms at Avalon Heights apartments in Tampa following the deaths of two USF doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy. Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 USF doctoral students were killed