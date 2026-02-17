St. Pete police officer on parental leave arrested on domestic battery charge: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg police officer was arrested on a domestic battery charge while on parental leave, officials announced Tuesday.

St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said Officer Curtis Wright was arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge on Feb. 16.

Wright was sworn in with the department on April 10, 2010.

On Sept 18, 2016, Wright was arrested on a domestic battery charge, and in Jan. 2018, he was suspended from the department for a month for pushing a security guard at a concert in Tampa, SPPD confirmed to Tampa Bay 28. The charges in the 2016 arrest were dropped, according to court records.

Wright is on parental leave until March 6 and will be on administrative assignment starting March 7, SPPD said. Police said he will also undergo an internal investigation by the Office of Professional Standards once his court proceedings are complete.