2 ejected from vehicle during DUI crash in Dunedin

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A man was arrested and two other people were injured after a DUI crash in Dunedin on Sunday night.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said around 9:25 p.m., 42-year-old Jared Tiso was driving a Dodge Ram south on Belcher Road when he attempted to turn east onto Winchester Drive.
Tiso's Dodge then struck a Lexus LX heading north on Belcher, which caused the Lexus to roll over and eject its driver, 61-year-old George Haddad, and its passenger, 55-year-old Hayam Haddad, from the vehicle.
George sustained life-threatening injuries. Both he and Hayam were taken to the hospital.
According to PCSO, Tiso showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. As a result, he was arrested and charged with two counts of driving under the influence and taken to Pinellas County Jail.
