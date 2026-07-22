2 men suspected in $96k vandalism of downtown St. Pete tower turn themselves in: SPPD

Two men suspected of tearing out landscaping lights and shattering windows at a downtown St. Petersburg residential tower turned themselves in at the Pinellas County Jail.

St. Petersburg Police Department

St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said 34-year-old Andrew O’Neill and 38-year-old James Boyle were identified in surveillance video as being the two men tied to the vandalism on July 11 at the Residences at 400 Central Avenue.

St. Petersburg Police Department

Investigators say the men damaged 14 landscaping lights and broke three large windows, causing about $96,000 in damage.

St. Petersburg Police Department

O’Neill and Boyle are charged with criminal mischief over $1,000.