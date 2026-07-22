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2 men suspected in $96k vandalism of downtown St. Pete tower turn themselves in: SPPD

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St. Petersburg Police Department
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Two men suspected of tearing out landscaping lights and shattering windows at a downtown St. Petersburg residential tower turned themselves in at the Pinellas County Jail.

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St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said 34-year-old Andrew O’Neill and 38-year-old James Boyle were identified in surveillance video as being the two men tied to the vandalism on July 11 at the Residences at 400 Central Avenue.

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Investigators say the men damaged 14 landscaping lights and broke three large windows, causing about $96,000 in damage.

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O’Neill and Boyle are charged with criminal mischief over $1,000.

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