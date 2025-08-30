Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

2 men arrested attempting to stop the removal of BLM street mural in St. Pete: Police

st pete police.png
WFTS
st pete police.png
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said two men were arrested for attempting to block FDOT crews who arrived to paint over the street mural on 9th Avenue South, west of 22nd Street South.

The mural was a Black Lives Matter mural, which was installed in June 2020.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, Andrew Oliver, 49, and Benedict Atherton-Zeman, 59, walked by police officers and sat down on the road attempting to block FDOT machinery, SPPD said.

Police arrested both men after they refused to move.

They were charged with Pedestrian obstructing or hindering traffic and obstruction, officials said.

Gulfport Boomerangs prove age is just a number

Three days a week, Hoyt Field in Gulfport is filled with the competitive drive of The Gulfport Boomerangs. But this is not your typical softball team; it is made up of men and women over the age of 55.

Gulfport Boomerangs prove age is just a number

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.