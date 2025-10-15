Man arrested after breaking into multiple homes while naked in Pinellas Park: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — According to the Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD), 23-year-old Joshua Neal Garrison was arrested on Tuesday after investigators linked him to a series of residential break-ins on Oct. 7 in which a man was reported naked while entering multiple homes and causing damage.

Detectives identified Garrison on Oct. 8 and located him without incident on Oct. 14, police said. Officers responded to reports from the area of 5892 97th Circle North and recovered evidence tying Garrison to the incidents.

Garrison, who's already on probation, faces charges including armed residential burglary, two counts of residential burglary, criminal mischief, and violations of probation for grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.