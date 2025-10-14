Florida man threw cheeseburger from car after argument, charged with battery: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said Jorden Cotto, 26, was arrested on a battery charge after he struck a person with a cheeseburger.

The incident happened at Atlantis Gentleman's Club located at 11600 66th Street North in Largo on Saturday evening, according to an arrest report.

Cotto, a former employee, went to the club to speak with the manager, according to the arrest affidavit. He then allegedly got into an argument, grabbed a cheeseburger from his vehicle, and threw it from his vehicle, striking the victim.

Cotto admitted to throwing the cheeseburger and said "he would do it again," the arrest affidavit said.

He was arrested and charged with battery; simple and bonded out of jail according to PCSO jail records.