2 people hospitalized after crash on Sunset Point Road in Clearwater: Police

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police officers said two people were seriously injured after a crash on Tuesday morning.

Police said the crash happened at Sunset Point Road and County Road 193 in Clearwater. Officials are telling drivers to find alternate routes while the investigation is being conducted.

Authorities said two people involved have been taken to the hospital, with one person in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.