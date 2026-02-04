2nd suspect at-large after St. Pete jewelry store heist: SPPD

ST. PETE — Police announced Wednesday they are looking for a second suspect tied to a St. Petersburg jewelry store heist.

St. Pete Police Department (SPPD) said detectives arrested Savon Hunter for the burglary of a local jewelry store after Hunter and another suspect used a sledgehammer to break into the back door of the Old Northeast Jewelers at 1131 4th Street N just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 28.

SPPD said the store was closed at the time.

The suspects stole about $45,000 in jewelry and a gun, according to SPPD.

Detectives found Hunter and arrested him on Feb. 4.

He faces numerous charges, including armed burglary, dealing in stolen property, false verification of ownership, possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine), and driving with a suspended license with knowledge.

A second suspect is still at large.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD with your your tip to TIP411.