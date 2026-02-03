Woman flown to hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Clearwater: City officials

CLEARWATER, Fla. — City of Clearwater Public Safety officials said Detectives from the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Officials said the shooting involved deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and occurred in the 2000 block of Capri Drive at around 2 a.m. on Feb. 3.

The report said an adult woman was flown to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.