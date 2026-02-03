Woman flown to hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Clearwater: City officials

CLEARWATER, Fla. — City of Clearwater Public Safety officials said Detectives from the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Officials said the shooting involved deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and occurred in the 2000 block of Capri Drive at around 2 a.m. on Feb. 3.
The report said an adult woman was flown to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news
As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.