Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
24  WX Alerts
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Woman flown to hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Clearwater: City officials

Covering_Pinellas.png
WFTS
Covering_Pinellas.png
Posted

CLEARWATER, Fla. — City of Clearwater Public Safety officials said Detectives from the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Officials said the shooting involved deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and occurred in the 2000 block of Capri Drive at around 2 a.m. on Feb. 3.

The report said an adult woman was flown to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news

As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.

AI is making fake news harder to spot: How journalists at PolitiFact debunk it

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.