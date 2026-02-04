Pinellas Park teacher arrested, charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with minor: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) said a charter school teacher was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor.

Police said detectives received information in December about potential inappropriate conduct between a teacher and students at Pinellas Park Plato Academy.

PPPD said an investigation determined 41-year-old Brett Caskey engaged in conduct designed to build inappropriate relationships with female students, which included purchasing them clothes and food.

Officials said the investigation also revealed Caskey used his position as a coach to gain the students' trust and create opportunities for continued contact.

Caskey was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct, per the report.

Police ask anyone with information regarding inappropriate contact or behavior involving this case to contact PPPD.

