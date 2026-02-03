Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crash: SPPD

WFTS
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said it is investigating a pedestrian crash at 22nd Avenue South.

The crash happened near 22nd Avenue South and 49th Street South.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, SPPD said.

22nd Avenue South is closed from 47th Street South to 49th Street South while the investigation is conducted.

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

