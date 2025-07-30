Two teens charged in St. Pete murder: SPPD

ST. PETE, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested two suspects for murder stemming from a July 29 shooting.

Larrion Boyd, 18, and Keshaun Lamb, 19, were both charged with felony murder and armed kidnapping.

On July 29, police said officers responded to the 1200 block of 9th Ave South after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old Reginald L. Booth with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials said he was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation.