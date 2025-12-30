Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4-alarm fire burning at commercial storage facility in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, a massive four-alarm fire is tearing through a commercial storage facility in St. Petersburg, with multiple fire units battling the flames.

Firefighters said the fire is ongoing at 3160 Morris Street North, where crews are actively engaged in suppression operations.

Due to thick smoke and heavy emergency response, officials are asking motorists to avoid the area to keep roads clear for fire apparatus.

This is a developing story.

