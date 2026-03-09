Morean Arts Center ushers in digital age with state-of-the-art lab

ST. PETE, Fla. — It’s been more than a year in the making, and it’s going to change the way they teach art classes to hundreds of kids and adults beginning this summer.

The Morean Arts Center has always been excited about its hands-on visual arts education, but now it's taking that education into the next generation with its updated digital lab.

Christopher Andrews is one of more than a dozen new instructors who will be lending their experience and expertise to teaching classes inside the lab.

“So I am teaching 3D Design, Printing, and Application,” said Andrews. “I’m super excited, we just got some amazing technology in. We have a brand-new 3D printer here and a Raptor 3D Scanner.”

Andrews said it’s a huge step for the arts center as well as instructors like himself.

“I’m trying to bring what I learned from Savanah College of Art and Design back to my community and help people understand that this can be applied in a lot of different ways, from construction, to medicine with prosthetics, jewelry design, art,” said Andrews.

Morean Arts Center Director of Education, Lori Vinesett, said this lab has been more than a year in the making and will revolutionize the programs they have to offer for kids and adults.

“All the newest and latest apps and programs, that way people can come in, regardless of skill level, background level, and they will be able to learn something new that maybe they haven’t tried before, a different way of expressing themselves artistically,” said Vinesett.

Lori said the technological upgrade has been something the public has been asking for, and they are proud to deliver.

“In order to move forward, we have to address the new artists coming through,” said Vinesett.

New classes are being developed daily, including summer camps. The Morean Arts Center is always looking for dedicated, talented instructors to help carry it into the digital age.

“I want to bridge that gap and get people in here who don’t know anything about it and have them walk away knowing that they can apply this in their daily life,” said Andrews.



