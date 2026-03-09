Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two men injured, no arrests in overnight shooting at Palm Harbor gentleman's club: PCSO

Two men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Two men were hospitalized after an overnight shooting at Silks Gentleman's Club in Palm Harbor on Monday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Deputies responded to 37100 U.S. Highway 19 N to reports of a shooting just after 3 a.m. They learned an altercation inside the club continued into the parking lot, where two men were shot, according to a PCSO spokesperson.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects fled the scene prior to the deputies' arrival, PCSO said.

The investigation remains ongoing and active.

