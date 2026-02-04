Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Several lanes closed near 66th St. and 126th Ave. in Pinellas Park after motorcycle crash: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A motorcycle crash investigation has closed multiple lanes of 66th Street in Pinellas Park.

The Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) said the motorcycle crash happened at 66th Street and 126th Avenue.

The northbound lanes of 66th Street are reduced to one lane at 126th Avenue.

