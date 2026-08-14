Woman with three DUIs causes fourth crash with serious injuries: PCSO

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — A Dunedin woman with three prior DUIs was arrested a fourth time on Tuesday after causing a crash with serious injuries, authorities said.

Jane Walseth, 53, was charged with DUI/causing serious bodily injury.

On May 10, at about 9:43 p.m., Walseth was driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler while under the influence of alcohol, the Pinellas County sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said.

She was heading north on Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg approaching the intersection on 150th Avenue, when she failed to stop for a red light an struck a Tesla.

The victim driver was trying to make an eastbound turn, PCSO officials said.

The victim suffered injuries that required surgery, the arrest affidavit stated.

Walseth, who suffered life-threatening injuries, had a blood alcohol level of .277. The state legal limit is .08.

She had three previous DUIs in 2012, 2015 and 2021, the affidavit stated.

She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $250,000 bond.