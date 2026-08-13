PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Public transit in Pinellas County could look different next year.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is considering making some bus route changes to save money.

WATCH: PSTA could see bus route cuts in 2027

PSTA could see bus route cuts in 2027

PSTA is currently proposing to cut six bus routes.

They include the Snapper Safety Harbor Clearwater on-demand service, the Grouper Airport Shuttle, routes 16, 90 and 58 as well as the service for ADA para-transit.

PSTA is targeting these cuts for budget reasons and because of low ridership.

"I ride the bus two times a day, I ride it to work, and I ride it home every day," said Bryan Eubanks.

Eubanks said route 58 has been a huge help.

"I wouldn’t have a job, I wouldn’t be able to get back and forth to work without the 18 and the 58," said Eubanks.

He said without the routes, life would be difficult.

"When you count on it every day like I do and then it doesn't show up or if its not there and its gone, then I'd have no other way to work, it would impact my job, my rent, my livelihood," he said.

A local organization called Connect Pinellas is asking residents and bus riders to reach out to PSTA and voice their opinions about the possible cuts.

"People are really struggling, for some people losing a bus route could mean losing a job, maybe losing their only access point to get groceries or go to school," said Kristen Ehrlich, with Connect Pinellas.

Ehrlich is encouraging people to reach out to county and state leaders to ask for more investment in PSTA.

PSTA is also considering increasing the onboard card fares by eleven cents.

PSTA will hold two public hearings on Wednesday, August 19 and Wednesday, August 26 before making any decisions.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.