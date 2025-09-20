Alianza Center works to bring resources to the Hispanic community

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Heat safety is something that is preached year-round in Florida, but those tips may not always reach the people who need them most.

Alianza Center is one group working to bridge that gap by bringing resources straight to the community.

"Many of the information that is put out there is in English or is in a way that is absorbed by a lot of the community. The Hispanic community needs to have that message geared and targeted to them," says Eliseo Santana, the Gulf regional manager for Alianza Center.

Saturday, they hosted one of their regular events, an extreme heat training course. And the tips and safety advice were delivered in both English and Spanish.

"It's important for us to communicate in the language and in the culture and to be trusted," says Santana.

In a room full of about 30 people, Santana discussed the usual tips, such as drinking water and taking breaks in the shade.

16-year-old Adanya Canezo was there with her mom and cousins. But she says she will take the information home to her family and friends who didn't come out.

"I know a lot of workers work a lot out in the sun and they'll miss a lot of water causing a lot of heat, a lot of the heat illness, so if they have more information on how to treat it or prevent it in the first place, that's very helpful," says Canezo, "I'm going to take the information home to even more family members and then alot of my friends and a lot of students at school."



