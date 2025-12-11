Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
All northbound lanes blocked on 1-275 in St. Pete after crash with injuries: FHP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said all northbound lanes are blocked on 1-275 in St. Petersburg near mile marker 27 after a vehicle crash with injuries.

FHP said the crash happened at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

