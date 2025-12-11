Holiday Kindness Bingo challenge spreads joy across St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In St. Petersburg, there is a holiday kindness bingo challenge underway this month. The goal is simple, spread joy across the city.

Several local businesses are taking part. Each square on the kindness bingo card lists a small good deed. Every time you complete one, you snap a photo, post it on social media, and tag the business sponsoring that act of kindness.

Cassie Porter is the woman behind the idea. She launched the Ripple Effect Project after noticing the community needed a boost of positivity.

“I just feel so deeply about this mission, about spreading kindness, creating keeping connections within our community. We need it now more than ever,” Porter said.

You may have seen her around town, offering hugs, starting encouraging conversations, and even handing out little notes of inspiration.

“I truly believe in the power of kindness to make such a change and create a ripple effect in our community,” Porter said.

She is expanding the mission with the Holiday Kindness Bingo challenge. Dozens of local businesses are sponsoring a square on the card, each with its own unique act of kindness.

Hannah Rewerts from Bean Wandering said joining in on the challenge was an easy yes.

“When she asked us to be a part of it I was like this is a no-brainer, I’d absolutely love to be apart of what she has and the movement, really,” said Rewerts.

At Bean Wandering, the assigned act of kindness is simple.

“Here fo,r our location, you will buy coffee for the person behind you,” Rewerts said.

You complete the act, check it off your bingo card, and keep going.

Porter said, “My whole mission is to make St. Pete the kindest city in America and I think one person, one moment, one note of encouragement at a time we all have the power to do that.”

Click here to download the bingo card and get started on the kindness challenge.



