Arrest made in Gulfport hit-and-run that critically injured couple: PCSO

GULFPORT, Fla. — According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies arrested a 77-year-old Gulfport man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a local couple hospitalized with serious injuries.

Investigators said the crash happened on Nov. 28 around 7:21 p.m. at the intersection of Gulfport Boulevard and Luana Lane South. Michael Lynch, 61, and Kristen Lynch, 42, were riding an electric scooter eastbound when they were struck from behind by a vehicle that continued driving.

Through investigative work, deputies identified the suspect vehicle as a red 1997 Ford Econoline van registered to Eugenijus Sviderskas. According to authorities, Sviderskas admitted to driving the van, hearing a loud thud, but failing to stop.

Sviderskas faces two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Kristen Lynch is in stable condition, and Michael Lynch remains in critical but stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

