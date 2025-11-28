Police looking for missing 75-year-old man, car last seen in Clearwater: Largo police

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Largo Police Department (LPD) said it is looking for a missing 75-year-old endangered man whose car was last seen on camera in Clearwater on Friday.

LPD said John W. Harrison, who has dementia and diabetes, left his home in Largo in a 2003 White GMC Envoy SUV with a Florida Veterans tag of SNDOM.

Police said the car was last captured on a FLOCK camera at 7:58 a.m. on Nov. 28 in Clearwater at the intersection of Gulf to Bay Boulevard and Lake Drive South.

Police said Harrison may be in possession of a handgun, but said it has not been confirmed.

Harrison was last seen at about 11 p.m. on Nov. 27 at his home, located in the 1100 block of Belcher Road South, and was reported missing at 7:54 a.m. on Nov. 28.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact Largo police at 727-587-6730.