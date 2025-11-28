Shopapalooza is set to take over Vinoy Park this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shopapalooza is back in St. Petersburg this weekend, and hundreds of local vendors will take over Vinoy Park in Downtown St. Petersburg for the annual event. There will be food, music, and a whole lot of shopping.
It is free and open to the public. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29 and Sunday, Nov. 30 and will feature more than 350 local vendors.
It is family and pet-friendly and there will be a free shuttle from the South Core garage.
For more information about the vendors, click here.
