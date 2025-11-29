Hit-and-run Pinellas driver sought after married couple left in critical condition: PCSO

GULFPORT, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies are searching for a driver that left a married couple riding on a scooter in critical condition on Nov. 28 after hitting them and then fleeing, authorities said.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) are investigating the hit-and-run crash that occurred in Gulfport.

According to investigators, at about 7:21p.m., multiple 911 calls were received about two people lying in the road at the intersection of Gulfport Boulevard and Luana Lane South.

Responding Gulfport Police Officers and Gulfport Fire Rescue personnel responded and found a man and a woman lying in the roadway. They had been riding on an electric scooter.

They were identified as 61-year-old Michael Lynch and 42-year-old Kristen Lynch, both of Gulfport. The couple are married.

Both were riding the scooter eastbound on Gulfport Boulevard in the

curb lane when investigators believe they were struck from behind by a vehicle which continued eastbound.

The vehicle was reported to be an older model SUV with heavy front-end damage and the rear driver's side window appeared triangular-shaped, the report stated.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital in critical

condition.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact case agent

Deputy J. Toro at jtoro@pcsonet.com or 727-582-6200.

The investigation continues.