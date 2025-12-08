Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
At least 1 dead following shooting with 'multiple victims' outside sports bar in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — According to the Clearwater Police Department, officers are investigating a shooting outside Fuzzy’s Sports Bar & Grill that killed one man and injured four others.

Officials said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday when multiple calls came in about gunfire near the South Highland Avenue business.

When officers arrived, they found one victim dead in the parking lot. Shortly after, four other victims were dropped off at Morton Plant Hospital in a private car that fled the scene before police could speak to anyone inside. One of those patients was later transferred to Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg with serious injuries.

Clearwater Police Department spokesman Rob Shaw said homicide detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting, whether it was a targeted incident or random, and how many suspects may have been involved. Shaw noted that surveillance video from nearby businesses could help the investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

This is an ongoing investigation.

