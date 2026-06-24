ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When it comes to curating retro cool and vintage vibes, no one does it better than Ingrid Bridges.

The stylish mind behind the popular thrift and record store Ingrid's in St. Pete keeps things cozy, affordable and forever chic — a customer-friendly vibe that's a love letter to the Tampa Bay community she adores.

Now just a few steps away from that store, Ingrid has another gift for her fans.

WATCH: Atomic Cat Cafe in St. Pete is a retro-cool hangout mixing '70s chic and Victorian calm

Atomic Cat Cafe in St. Pete is a retro-cool hangout mixing '70s chic and Victorian calm

The Atomic Cat Cafe is a deliciously fun time-travel coffee bar that blends funky '70s cool in one room and Victorian calm in another.

Every inch curated to set a mood, a theme — and a really good time.

"I wanted to bring back that comfort vibe," Ingrid says. "We're not rushing you through the line, like here's your coffee, now go. It's more like here's your coffee now hang out with us."

She brings in locally made bread and baked goods from area artisans, and her daughter Ashley created the inventive drink menu, which features rich concoctions like "The Cat's Bananas" and "The Aristocat."

The Atomic Cat Cafe is at 10387 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg. It's open Tuesdays through Sundays. For more information, go here.

For more Sean Daly shenanigans, go here.