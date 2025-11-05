Bacon Street Diner brings local mom-and-pop cuisine to Countryside Mall in Clearwater

Bacon Street Diner, a popular scratch kitchen in Clearwater's Countryside Mall, is leading a trend at area shopping centers.

Local businesses are moving in as national brands leave, keeping malls alive and relevant in the community.

Bacon Street Diner — with its signature Chicken Bacon Waffle Tower, an architectural marvel to be shared — also happens to be delicious.

Open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Bacon Street Diner is the dream mom-and-pop shop of Danielle and Adam Imburgia, who live in nearby Palm Harbor.

"We always shock people because they are expecting a chain," says Danielle. "We are not a chain."

"What we'd want to see ourselves with our hard-earned dollars is what we want to bring to the community," says Adam.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks.

