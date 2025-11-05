Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bacon Street Diner brings local mom-and-pop cuisine to Countryside Mall in Clearwater

Bacon Street Diner is open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner
Tony Jacobson
Bacon Street Diner, a popular scratch kitchen in Clearwater's Countryside Mall, is leading a trend at area shopping centers.

Local businesses are moving in as national brands leave, keeping malls alive and relevant in the community.

Bacon Street Diner — with its signature Chicken Bacon Waffle Tower, an architectural marvel to be shared — also happens to be delicious.

Open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Bacon Street Diner is the dream mom-and-pop shop of Danielle and Adam Imburgia, who live in nearby Palm Harbor.

"We always shock people because they are expecting a chain," says Danielle. "We are not a chain."

"What we'd want to see ourselves with our hard-earned dollars is what we want to bring to the community," says Adam.

