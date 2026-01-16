BBQ Throwdown in Palm Harbor to be hosted by veterans advocacy group Club-214 Land & Sea

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Saturday event at Pop Stansell Park is $10 for a tasting ticket.
OLDSMAR, Fla. — Eating guilt-free barbecue for a good cause?

Sounds like a fun weekend to us!

This Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., the Club-214 Land & Sea BBQ Throwdown (Pop Stansell Park, 97 Florida Ave, Palm Harbor) will feature teams of local veterans showing off their grilling and smoking chops.

There will also be live music, a car show, beer trucks, a blood drive, and a lot more. Celebrity chef Cameron Capri, the talent behind Q Southern BBQ in Dunedin and Oldsmar, will be a celebrity judge.

Tasting tickets are $10, and proceeds benefit Club-214 Land & Sea, a nonprofit that supports and hosts events for local veterans.

Part of Club-214's mission? Keeping veterans from feeling isolated and alone.

"Getting veterans out and engaging is probably the most healing factor," says Paul Keyes, CEO and founder of Club-214 Land & Sea. "Keeping them together, keeping them connected — that's why we have so many events, the constant engagement."

Follow Sean Daly on Instagram at @seandalytv.


