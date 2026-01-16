OLDSMAR, Fla. — Eating guilt-free barbecue for a good cause?

Sounds like a fun weekend to us!

This Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., the Club-214 Land & Sea BBQ Throwdown (Pop Stansell Park, 97 Florida Ave, Palm Harbor) will feature teams of local veterans showing off their grilling and smoking chops.

WATCH: BBQ Throwdown in Palm Harbor to be hosted by veterans advocacy group Club-214 Land & Sea

There will also be live music, a car show, beer trucks, a blood drive, and a lot more. Celebrity chef Cameron Capri, the talent behind Q Southern BBQ in Dunedin and Oldsmar, will be a celebrity judge.

Tasting tickets are $10, and proceeds benefit Club-214 Land & Sea, a nonprofit that supports and hosts events for local veterans.

Part of Club-214's mission? Keeping veterans from feeling isolated and alone.

"Getting veterans out and engaging is probably the most healing factor," says Paul Keyes, CEO and founder of Club-214 Land & Sea. "Keeping them together, keeping them connected — that's why we have so many events, the constant engagement."

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

