PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The wedding industry at our beaches has been much slower than in previous years

After hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated much of our coast and wedding planners are ready to let people know: the beaches are back in business!

Watch full report from Casey Albritton

Beach wedding planners experience slow season but hope for a busy future

“Since the storms last year, it has been a little rough," said Melanie Ubanks with Lemon Drops Wedding and Events.

The wedding industry at our beaches has had its ups and downs.

“We’ve had some punches the last five years, COVID was not very good obviously, then we had the storms, and people had to scramble or postpone their weddings," said Ubanks.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused many wedding venues along our coast to close down, impacting wedding planners like Melanie Ubanks.

"It has affected our business. We’ve talked to other networking events and planners and florists and we are all in the same boat," she said.

Wedding planners, like Angela Russo, with Tides of Love Beach Weddings, said the storms have cost her thousands of dollars.

WFTS

“I would say I lost over $10,000 in business, I had a lot of rescheduling to do," said Russo.

Wedding planners said one of the most difficult months of the year to book weddings is this September, which is when we saw Hurricane Helene last year.

"People are still very hesitant, especially in September and October, because that is when the heart of the storm is, so people are still very hesitant about those months, but we are booked solid through November and December," said Ubanks.

"September of this year, in a couple months, I have no weddings booked," said Russo.

After months of recovery, many of our beaches are looking almost back to normal.

Read Casey's previous coverage on beach wedding planners



Both Russo and Ubanks said they are ready to work with future brides and grooms, and to bring the wedding business back to our coast.

“The beaches are beautiful, we are open, we are ready for business," said Russo.

“We need this to keep going," said Ubanks.