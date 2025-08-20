Beachgoers and local businesses along John's Pass call for more parking solutions

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Just over a week ago, businesses along John's Pass were saying how the spring and summer rush never came to be.

After that article was posted, hundreds of you commented on Facebook, saying parking was the reason for the fall in business.

And business owners along the pass echoed that.

"If there's no city parking available, which has increased in prices over the past few years, then they have to go to a private lot, and those private lots can be very expensive," says Dustin O'Neal, owner of Scenic Sunshine Tours.

Beachgoers on Wednesday echoed that same sentiment.

"That's why we avoid it, so we don't have to deal with that. Stay at a condo, walk, don't have to deal with the parking," says Tim Shanley, who is on vacation at John's Pass.

The city of Madeira Beach started to increase ticket prices back in 2021, from $2.50 to $3.00.

The goal of that price hike was to save the extra $.50 for a new parking garage to be built somewhere along the beach.

But right now, spots can be at a premium.

"It takes away from the experience of being excited to go to wherever you chose to go. Like John's Pass is somewhere we always come to but during busy season, I'd probably lean towards something else just because I know how crowded it's gonna be and no parking," says Todd and Kristie Wells, who have been coming to John's Pass for years.

As of July 31, 2025, the city manager, Rubin Gomez, tells Tampa Bay 28 that they have raised $1,603,743.46 from that increase.

But plans for the garage have not materialized.

"We were having a lot of internal discussions and then the storm hit, and of course, even though parking is an issue, there were so many other things that became priorities," says Mayor Anna Marie Brooks.

Gomez says, in a statement, the City expects to continue work on a new garage soon.

"Post-storms, the City will be revisiting/looking to restart discussions in late 2025 or early 2026 that will likely incorporate a City-wide parking study to obtain additional parking needs, including a garage. The additional $0.50 ‘fund’ will continue to be separately accounted for by the City’s Finance Department," says Gomez.

For now, though, the City is unable to regulate private lots and their price.

"I think that we all understand that challenge, but it's private property and that's business, unfortunately. So my hope is that the city will be able to do something moving forward to get the parking garage, whether we build it down here in the John's Pass area or somewhere else within the city to alleviate that for the Pass," says Mayor Brooks.

