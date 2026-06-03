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BermudAir is expanding service to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport

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CLEARWATER, Fla. — BermudAir is expanding service to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport this winter.

BermudAir said it will offer nonstop service to Turks and Caicos and Belize from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE). The airline will also have more flights to Anguilla from PIE.

The airline said the flights from Turks and Caicos and Belize are the only nonstop flights to those destinations from PIE.

BermudAir said it will add:

  • Twice-weekly nonstop service to Turks and Caicos (Mondays and Thursdays) from Dec. 21 to  May 3, 2027
  • Twice-weekly nonstop service to Belize (Wednesdays or Thursdays, and Sundays) from Dec. 20 to May 2, 2027
  • Weekly direct service to Anguilla (Thursdays) starting Dec. 24 through May 2, 2027.

More information on BermudAir here

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