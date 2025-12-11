Bicyclist killed, Seminole driver arrested after Pinellas County crash: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) announced a bicyclist died and a Seminole driver was later arrested for fleeing the scene of a crash early Thursday morning.

According to FHP, the Naples bicyclist was headed northbound in the 8700 block of Bay Pines Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. FHP said the bicycle had a small trailer loaded with tree branches attached. A 22-year-old Seminole man was driving Kia Optima along North of Seahorse Drive overtook and collided with the bicyclist.

FHP said the driver fled the scene, and the bicyclist was taken to a local hospital, where the 64-year-old man later passed away from their injuries.

The driver traveled to his home and reported the traffic crash.

FHP troopers arrested Dominic Boeing for leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.