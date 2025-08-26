Big Storm Brewery back open in Clearwater, owned by special needs trust

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Big Storm Brewery has reopened in Clearwater with a new mission.

Big Storm Brewery announced on Facebook they are now owned by the Center for Special Needs Trust Administration. They said every pint helps support individuals with special needs.

The reopening comes after Big Storm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, stemming from Big Storm partner Leo Govoni's 2024 lawsuit alleging he misappropriated funds meant for a non-profit for individuals with disabilities and other special needs.

On June 3, Govoni was ordered to transfer all stock in Big Storm to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy trustee.

Big Storm's new ownership said they have no operational affiliation with the old ownership.