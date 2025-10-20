Billy's Stone Crab in Tierra Verde stays true to its name thanks to local fishermen

TIERRA VERDE, Fla. — Ed Medley is a man of his word.

"It wouldn't be Billy's Stone Crab if we didn't have stone crabs," he says.

For 35 Octobers now — Oct. 15 is the start of stone crab season — the longtime owner of the popular Tierra Verde restaurant has made sure his loyal customers get what they want.

"I start driving and begging, from St. Pete to Clearwater," he says of the many local fishermen who supply him with stone crabs.

Ed has never NOT had stone crabs — but he worries about it every year nonetheless.

He says this season's supply is "sparse so far," but he still found plenty of stone crabs for the start of the season, from mediums to colossals.

He serves them hot or cold, with melted butter and a special mustard dip. You can eat them in the Loft Bar or one of the many scenic dining rooms, all with spectacular views of the water.

Billy's also has a wide array of other seafood, including a lump crab cake, snow crab legs, fresh grouper and more.

Billy's Stone Crab (1 Collany Rd, Tierra Verde) is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

