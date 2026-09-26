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Search underway after unmanned boat found in Lake Tarpon: PCSO

Pinellas County deputies are continuing to search for a man whose 18-foot Carolina Skiff was found on the lake without him onboard.
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PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A search is underway in Lake Tarpon after an adult man went missing while boating, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Investigators said the man took an 18-foot Carolina Skiff onto the water Friday.

The boat was later located on Lake Tarpon, but the man was not found, PCSO said.

The PCSO Marine Unit and Dive Team returned to the lake Saturday morning to continue the search.

No additional information about the missing boater has been released.

The search remains ongoing.

Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.

20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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