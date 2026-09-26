Search underway after unmanned boat found in Lake Tarpon: PCSO

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A search is underway in Lake Tarpon after an adult man went missing while boating, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Investigators said the man took an 18-foot Carolina Skiff onto the water Friday.

The boat was later located on Lake Tarpon, but the man was not found, PCSO said.

The PCSO Marine Unit and Dive Team returned to the lake Saturday morning to continue the search.

No additional information about the missing boater has been released.

The search remains ongoing.