Driver killed after speeding car overturns in St. Petersburg: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A driver was killed after losing control of a car and crashing early Sunday morning in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

The crash happened around 12:05 a.m. near 33rd Avenue North and Park Street North, police said.

SPPD said a silver Kia Spectra was traveling north on Park Street North at an excessive rate of speed when the driver attempted to change lanes.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

The Kia struck a speed limit sign and a utility pole before rolling over and hitting a telecommunications box and a tree, SPPD said.

Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver's identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.