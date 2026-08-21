Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Northeast High School in St. Petersburg: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Students were evacuated from Northeast High School Friday morning after a bomb threat was reported on campus, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

Police said officers are actively investigating the threat and evacuated students as a precaution.

Authorities warned of a heavy police presence in the area that may cause traffic delays near the school, according to a SPPD news release.

Police said 54th Avenue North is shut down in both directions between Interstate 275 and 17th Street North.

A spokesperson said an update will be released once officers determine it is safe for students to return to class.