Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Northeast High School in St. Petersburg: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Students were evacuated from Northeast High School Friday morning after a bomb threat was reported on campus, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).
Police said officers are actively investigating the threat and evacuated students as a precaution.
Authorities warned of a heavy police presence in the area that may cause traffic delays near the school, according to a SPPD news release.
Police said 54th Avenue North is shut down in both directions between Interstate 275 and 17th Street North.
A spokesperson said an update will be released once officers determine it is safe for students to return to class.
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