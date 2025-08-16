CLEARWATER, Fla. — A popular restaurant in Clearwater officially reopened nearly a year after Hurricane Helene caused extensive damage, forcing them to close.

ABC Action News photojournalist Brad Davis visited the Another Broken Egg Café.

WATCH: Another Broken Egg Café in Clearwater reopens after Hurricane Helene cleanup and restoration

“They were like, it’s a mess. It’s really bad. A lot of sand, a lot of water damage,” said a customer.

“I think we’re finally getting a sense of a little bit of normalcy in our lives now,” said another customer.

“All of our equipment got saltwater in it, so, it was fried in the kitchen, nothing was working,” said an employee, “but we always knew we would come back better than ever.”