Roof Collapses During Fire at Luxury Auto Repair Shop in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Fire officials in Pinellas County said they have a fire under control at a local auto repair shop.

Even though the roof collapsed, all the workers got out in time, and no one was injured, authorities said.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon at Arnage Motorsports, a "premier luxury and specialty auto repair shop that services high-performance race cars and luxury vehicles," according to the company's website.

"The challenge of this fire is that there was a roof collapse, so the seat of the fire was protected through debris. So we had to use multiple techniques, we're actually cutting a hole right now in the back of the building so we can make sure that we have it out," said Division Chief Thomas Layfield of the Pinellas Park Fire Department.

Several high-end vehicles, including Porsches, BMWs, and Audis, were visible in the parking lot, but it was unclear if any cars inside the shop were damaged. Firefighters from Largo, Seminole, Pinellas Park, and Lealman all responded to the fire on 75th Street North.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.