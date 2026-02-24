Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bucs legendary head coach Jon Gruden will be the Grand Marshal

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
FILE - Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden, center, reacts after being inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor during halftime of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack,File)
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg announced Jon Gruden has been named the Grand Marshal for the race.

Gruden was head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they won Super Bowl XXXVII.

The Grand Marshal of the race participates in pre-race ceremonies, gives the command for drivers to start their engines, and takes a lap in the parade car ahead of the green flag.

“Can’t wait to see these great drivers in action and make some new friends. Looking forward to an amazing event!” Gruden said.

The Firestone Grand Prix takes place on March 1 and is the season-opening race of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

