Businesses recover almost one year after Publix fire on St. Pete Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been nearly one year since the Publix in the Dolphin Village Plaza on St. Pete Beach burned down.

Since then, business owners have had to work hard to stay open.

Almost one year ago, the Dolphin Village Plaza caught fire.

"It’s disappointing, saddening because you hear it a lot about people who have been through devastation, that it changes the whole complexion of the environment," said Jeff Vaught, a resident on St. Pete Beach.

Since the Publix burned down last May, business owners said they’ve been recovering.

“We have been answering a lot of questions of are we there even though Publix burnt down? Or 'are you open?'" said LeeAnn Moore, owner of Top Shape Fitness.

Moore said her business has been doing much better over the last several months, but things still aren’t the same.

"I do think we need a little extra life pumped back in here," she said.

Jeff Vaught exercises at Top Shape Fitness and has noticed the drop in foot traffic.

"Without that volume of people coming into the area, to see what’s around I'm sure the businesses are hustling," said Vaught.

Owner of Beach Vibe Cycle Rentals, Jerry Zamudio, said his business has also been doing better, but it’s not back to pre-hurricane and fire levels.

"The Publix is a major hub for this area, not only for locals but for tourists," said Zamudio.

Tampa Bay 28 did reach out to Publix to find out when it will reopen and hasn't heard back yet.

Business owners said they miss when they used to look at the plaza and see it filled with people, and they hope that once Publix returns, they will see that again.

“I think it's going to bring more awareness to the shopping center overall," said Moore.

“My hope for the community is that it rebounds, the way it is rebounding, that things get back to the way they were," said Zamudio.



Share Your Story with Casey



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

Contact Casey Albritton First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.